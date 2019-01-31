VICTORIA, B.C- Community organizations across British Columbia are getting provincial funding today.

The funds are part of community gaming grants, with $6.5 million being put towards the public safety sector, and $3.8 million going towards 120 environmental organizations.

“These programs have a powerful impact on people in our province, saving lives and protecting our precious natural environment,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, in a government news release.

“Our government supports organizations doing this vital work, including increasing the reach of search and rescue operations throughout British Columbia, and increasing environmental awareness and efforts to keep our shorelines and waterways clean.”

Organizations in the Comox Valley area will be receiving $235,750 in funding. The amounts are broken down below.

Public Safety

Community Justice Centre of the Comox Valley Society: $20,000

Comox Valley Ground Search & Rescue Association: $86,500

Lighthouse Country Marine Rescue Society, Unit 59: $12,750

Environment

Comox Valley Land Trust: $35,000

Comox Valley Project Watershed Society: $36,500

Comox Valley Marine Rescue Society Comox Public Safety: $25,000

Tsolum River Restoration Society: $20,000

Organizations in the Campbell River area will be receiving $187,500 in funding. The amounts are broken down below.

Public Safety

Campbell River Search & Rescue Society: $87,000

Cortes Community Radio Society: $13,500

Cortes Island Fire-Fighting Association: $28,500

Environment

Discovery Coast Greenways Land Trust: $32,500

Friends of Cortes Island Society: $26,000

Organizations in the North Island area will be receiving $32,000 in funding. The amounts are broken down below.

Public Safety

Woss Search & Rescue Society: $12,000

Port Alice Marine Rescue Society: $20,000

Organizations in the Powell River area will be receiving $18,500 in funding. The amounts are broken down below.

Environment

Powell River Orphaned Wildlife Society: $11,000

Wild Ocean Whale Society: $7,500