NORTHERN VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – Temperatures continue to drop and the chances for snow are increasing.

A special weather alert has been issued from Courtenay to Campbell River and from Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay. An alert is also in place for Saltery Bay to Powell River.

Temperatures will drop overnight on Saturday. According to Environment Canada, the cold air coming from the east will stay until late next week. The agency also said it’s uncertain where exactly the snow will fall and how much of it will come.

As of now, flurries are expected on Sunday, with a mix of rain for Courtenay and Campbell River. Flurries mixed in with rain is forecasted to come on Wednesday for northern communities.