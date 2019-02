PORT ALICE, B.C. – Healthcare in the Village of Port Alice is changing.

Island Health is hosting a community meeting to discuss changes that will come to the village’s health centre.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 20th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Port Alice Recreation Centre.

The MyTriportNow.com newsroom has reached out to Island Health for more details, but they have not gotten back to us yet.