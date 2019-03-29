VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – The island’s library system is going through a database upgrade.

The Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) announced that their circulation system will undergo an upgrade on Wednesday, April 3rd.

According to their announcement, customers may experience service disruption from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

VIRL is upgrading the system to ensure it is fully supported and up to date.

During the upgrades, customers may not be able to do the following:

search through the online catalogue

log into library accounts to place holds or renew items

access VIRL eResources

receive overdue and hold email/telephone pickup notices

phone the VIRL telephone account and renewal line

To report issues, contact 1-877-415-VIRL or email info@virl.bc.ca.