Get ready for a power outage in Port Alice. BC Hydro says it’s happening this week.

The company needs to shut the power off for eight hours overnight this Thursday starting at 10:00pm.

It will turn it back on at 6:00am Friday morning as crews perform regular system maintenance.

BC Hydro says to keep your things safe you should shut off all lights, electric heaters, major appliances and unplug all electronics during the outage.

The outage will affect all customers in the Port Alice area.

For more information visit BC Hydro’s website.