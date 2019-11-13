Ecofish Research Ltd. founder and executive director, Adam Lewis. (Supplied by Ecofish Research Ltd.)

The founder of a Courtenay-based environmental consulting firm is an award winner.

Ecofish Research Ltd. executive director, Adam Lewis, received the Lifetime Achievement Award from Clean Energy BC (CEBC) at its Generate Conference.

The conference was held last week at the Hyatt Regency in Vancouver.

Clean Energy BC’s mission is to promote and advance the clean energy industry in the province.

The association represents developers, operators and supporting service industries in the clean energy market.

Clean Energy BC said that Lewis is being recognized “for his exceptional leadership and for supporting the industry to meet the high environmental standards that now represent the industry.”

Lewis said this reward reflects “not only a lifetime commitment to the clean energy industry, but also to the dedication of the talented Ecofish staff that support me and the industry every day.”

“Deepest thanks to my team at Ecofish, our clients and colleagues.”

Ecofish Research Ltd. has helped industry meet environmental licensing and compliance requirements for 18 years.

It works with industry, government, and First Nations with over 100 staff working on projects in B.C., across Canada, and internationally.

Lewis said the company focuses on environmental assessment, monitoring, and mitigation services for all project phases.

“We design better practices (and) we contribute to designs of a wide variety of developments such as hydroelectric dams, mines, ports, housing developments, infrastructure projects like bridges… anything that can impact the environment, our job is to come and provide a service where following government regulations, we would assess the effects of a project and then we would make recommendations on how to avoid negative effects and monitor them to make sure the project is built as sustainably as possible.”

This award was decades in the making.

Lewis said he got into environmental consulting as a high school student in the 1970s.

“I was fortunate to have very forward-looking high school teachers that got a government grant, provided opportunities for students to get involved in a hands-on fashion and really I began there.”

Lewis said receiving the award is a huge honour.

“In clean energy and in this association I’ve been active for a full 20 years and I have focused heavily on the assessment and monitoring of hydroelectric projects which are very important to British Columbians,” he said.

“Most of our energy is generated by hydroelectricity and BC Hydro and other utilities are very concerned that it be done as sustainably as possible.”

He added, “It’s a lifetime award. I won’t be getting another one and I greatly appreciate it and I greatly appreciate the folks that I have worked with at Clean Energy over the last couple of decades and everything that we have accomplished together.”

The company has offices in Campbell River, Courtenay, Nanaimo, Victoria, Vancouver, Squamish, Terrace, and Cranbrook. Outside of B.C., it has an office in Toronto and just opened another one in Halifax.