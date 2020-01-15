BC Ferries says many major sailings have been cancelled in the area due to severe weather conditions.

The service says its terminals have experienced heavy overnight snow and southeast winds of 70 to 90 km/h will develop in the greater Victoria early later this evening and will spread to the Southern Gulf Islands.

The weather will also affect East Vancouver Island, Duncan to Nanaimo, southern and western sections of Metro Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast later in the evening.

The following routes have been cancelled from 3:00pm until the remainder of the day:

Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay

Tsawwassen – Duke Point

Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay

Horseshoe Bay – Langdale

Tsawwassen – Southern Gulf Islands

Swartz Bay – Sturdies Bay

Horseshoe Bay – Bowen Island

Langdale – Gambier & Keats Islands

Other routes, including the 7:10pm and 8:45pm sailings from Powell River to Comox have been cancelled as well.

To see all BC Ferries sailing cancellations visit its travel advisory page.