UPDATE: The RCMP says Chelsea has been found safe and sound.

The RCMP is asking for your help in finding a Comox Valley woman.

Chelsea Poirier was last seen at her Courtenay home last Wednesday around 3:00pm. The 27-year-old was reported missing yesterday.

She may be wearing a light coloured rain jacket and carrying a black purse. Chelsea is white, short at about 4’9”, with a skinny build, weighing around 90 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you see Chelsea Poirier, or know where she could be, you’re asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321.