A new era for BC Ferries is here.

Starting today, following the direction of Transport Canada, passengers travelling with BC Ferries will be required to have a face mask that covers both their mouth and nose.

While you don’t have to wear the mask all the time, you will have to in situations where physical distancing isn’t possible.

The Transport Canada directive applies to all passengers on sailings longer than 30 minutes and over the age of two, including those in a vehicle. Before boarding, you will be

asked to confirm you have a face covering, and are willing to wear it when necessary.

If you answer ‘no’ or fail to answer, you will be refused service.

For routes under 30 minutes, BC Ferries asks you to have a facemask to wear if appropriate physical distancing can not be made.

On all routes, BC Ferries requests customers remain in their vehicle for the entire sailing if possible. Passengers must also bring their own face coverings as BC Ferries will not be supplying them to travellers.

As this situation is rapidly evolving, BC Ferries is encouraging its customers to monitor its website for any additional changes to service.