The Vancouver Island Regional Library has a new tool to help students and their parents navigate the pandemic.

It has unveiled a new online resource called SOLARO, which includes practice tests, study materials, and more for students in Grades 3 to 12.

“The pandemic has created challenges for students and families across our service area,” says Louise Broadley, VIRL’s Divisional Manager of Collections and Support Services.

“With SOLARO, we now have a resource that will benefit students in some of the most crucial learning years, and help set B.C students up for success. We are thrilled to offer this free service to anyone with a VIRL library card.”

Based on the B.C. curriculum, students and home learners in Grades 3 to 12 can now access study materials and practice tests in English/Language Arts, math, and science with their VIRL library card.

Learners can also create personalized flashcards and study notes.

In addition to SOLARO, VIRL also offers a suite of other learning resources for students, educators, and parents.

All of these are available on VIRL’s home learning page here.

To sign up for a VIRL library card, either register online here or visit any branch.

To launch SOLARO, click here.