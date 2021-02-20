The BC SPCA’s community animal spay/neuter grant is back for its ninth year, stronger than ever.

COVID-19 has put a damper on addressing cat overpopulation issues, so the society is stepping up to help a total of 11 partner groups across the province.

In Port Hardy, the Cat’s Meow Society is set to receive funding from the BC SPCA.

It will help tackle some of the new challenges the group is now facing, including spay-neuter delays, travel restrictions, and reduced capacity in staff and volunteers.

The funds will also not only go towards covering the cost of spay/neuter surgeries and permanent pet identification, but help with both community cat colonies and cats living on First Nations land.

Along with the Cat’s Meow Society, other partner charities, veterinarians and non-profit organizations receiving funding include:

Canadian Animal Assistance Team – Bella Bella

Campbell River Partners in Animal Welfare – Alert Bay

Catspan Ferals Registered Charity – Nanoose Bay

Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven – Chilliwack

Invermere Companion Animal Network (ICAN) – Invermere

Kitty Cat Pals – Comox

Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) – Langley

Pawz United Rescue Society (PURS) – Prince Rupert

Spirit Mission Rescue Society – Bella Bella

Robson Valley Spay and Neuter Society – Valemount

According to BC SPCA outreach specialist Marieke van der Velden, “The efforts of our grantees are now more important than ever and we are excited to make this work possible.”

By partnering with local groups, she says the BC SPCA is able to reach more cats and reduce the suffering of countless cats and kittens.

“In addition to preventing population growth, fixing these cats also improves the health of the individual cats and the human community in which they live and reduces human-animal conflict,” van der Velden adds.

To learn more about the grant program and past recipients, visit the BC SPCA’s website.