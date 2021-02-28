B.C.’s police watchdog is now investigating after a man was shot and killed in Tofino.

Police say at approximately 9:30 pm on February 27th, two officers from Tofino RCMP were called to a home on the Opitsaht First Nation to find a woman in distress.

The RCMP said when they arrived, an altercation took place and one man was shot. as another man was being taken into custody.

The woman was found and taken to hospital for medical assessment. No one else was injured during the incident.

The Vancouver Island General Investigative Section is investigating the initial call, which included allegations that the woman was being held against her will.

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia is now investigating the fatal police-involved shooting.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call the RCMP.