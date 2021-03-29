Eleven different communities on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast are getting a boost to help build important tourism projects.

The province is giving out close to $9 Million through the Tourism Dependent Communities Initiative, and the approved projects must be completed by March 2023.

“This direct investment in tourism-dependent communities was a call to action from the tourism sector and an integral part of our recovery plan,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. 

“These projects will provide good-paying jobs now, create valuable assets for communities and attract more visitors in the future.”

Some of the communities and projects included In the Vancouver, Coast and Mountains Region are:

Gibsons 

  • Active transportation network upgrades, including parking, signage, bike racks, electric bike charging stations ($675,000)

Powell River 

  • Willingdon Beach campsite upgrades including washroom and showers building with laundry ($673,000)
  • Alberni cycling infrastructure multi-use pathway connecting the community to Willingdon Beach ($242,402)

Sechelt 

  • Sani-dump installation near downtown and an information kiosk ($126,519)
  • Hackett Park improvements ($300,000)
  • Trail Bay sea walk improvements, including washroom, mobile vendors pads and public amenities ($382,500)

In total, $4,655,171 is being distributed for projects in the Vancouver, Coast and Mountains Region.

The communities and projects included on Vancouver Island include:

Ladysmith

  • Paved food truck pad and accessible walkway at waterfront park ($96,360)
  • Community park shelters ($170,000)
  • Transfer Beach accessible washroom construction ($408,000)
  • Community park amenities including picnic tables, bike racks and bike service station ($27,192)

North Cowichan

  • Mt. Tzouhalem access point development including parking stalls, accessible washroom, signage ($173,764)
  • Kinsmen Beach accessible washroom construction ($312,500) 
  • Mount Prevost mountain bike trail upgrades with signs ($97,912)
  • Waterwheel Park lighting and wayfinding signs ($100,000)

Parksville 

  • Community park playground resurfacing and expansion ($315,000)

Port Alice 

  • Sea kayak touring facilities for launching from Port Alice, with picnic facilities on nearby islands ($335,000)

Port Hardy 

  • Carrot/Rotary Park washrooms construction ($348,500)

Tofino

  • Sustainable transportation upgrades to multi-use path with transit stop, bicycle parking and on-street parking spaces ($800,000)

Ucluelet 

  • Village green revitalization with public seating, expanded green space and a new playground ($700,000)

Qualicum Beach

  • Waterfront expansion with parking, mobile vendors amenities, covered seating, washroom, and overnight recreational vehicle parking spaces ($700,000)

In total, $4,584,228 is being distributed for tourism-development projects on Vancouver Island. 

To learn more about the StrongerBC initiative and how it might benefit your community, visit the Government of British Columbia website